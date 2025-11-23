PM Modi pitches for one million certified trainers in Africa over the next 10 years at G20

The launch of a G20 Africa-Skills Multiplier Initiative to empower the continent’s skill revolution was one of the key proposals highlighted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 20th G20 Summit at Johannesburg in South Africa on Saturday. **EDS: THIRD PARTY IMAGE** In this image posted on Nov. 22, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa upon his arrival to attend the G20 Leaders' Summit, in Johannesburg, South Africa. (@MEAIndia/X via PTI Photo)(PTI11_22_2025_000190B) (@MEAIndia)

The model pitched by the PM seeks to prepare one million certified trainers in Africa over the next 10 years, a step towards boosting local capacity and long-term development. It will be implemented through a “train-the-trainers” model across multiple sectors. This comes at a time India is committed to intensifying and deepening its engagement with Africa.

“With Africa hosting the G20 Summit for the first time, now is the right moment for us to revisit our development parameters and focus on growth that is inclusive and sustainable. India’s civilisational values, especially the principle of integral humanism offers a way forward,” Modi said at the first session of the Summit.

Africa’s progress, he said, is vital for global progress.

“India has always stood in solidarity with Africa. I am proud of the fact that it was during India’s G20 Presidency that the African Union became a permanent G20 member. Taking forward this spirit, India proposes a G20–Africa Skills Multiplier Initiative. Our collective goal should be to create one million certified trainers in Africa within the next decade,” Modi said.

India’s engagement with Africa has been guided by 10 principles enunciated by Modi earlier. These include building local capacities and opportunities, harnessing India’s experience with digital revolution to support Africa’s development, improving Africa’s agriculture, addressing the challenges of climate change, strengthening cooperation and mutual capabilities in combating terrorism and extremism, keeping the oceans free and open for the benefit all nations, and working together for a democratic global order that has a voice and a role for one-third of humanity that lives in Africa and India.

India is Africa’s fourth-largest trading partner, with bilateral trade of nearly $100 billion. Indian companies have made substantial investments amounting to $75 billion across the continent in a raft of sectors including pharmaceuticals, information technology, automobiles, banking, and mining.

India has also maintained it remains committed to developing Africa’s connectivity and infrastructure. More than 200 projects across the continent in areas spanning railways, power generation, agriculture and water supply aim to develop self-sustaining growth in the continent.