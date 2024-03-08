PM Modi presents first-ever National Creators Awards in Delhi | Full list of winners

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented the inaugural ‘National Creators Award’ at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Friday. The award aims to honour excellence and influence across various fields such as storytelling, environmental sustainability, education, and gaming. It serves as a platform to utilise creativity for promoting positive transformations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi presents the Best Creator in Tech Category award to Gaurav Chaudhary at Bharat Mandapam on Friday.(ANI)

The award encompasses twenty categories, including Best Storyteller, Disruptor of the Year, Celebrity Creator of the Year, Green Champion, Best Creator for Social Change, Most Impactful Agri Creator, Cultural Ambassador of the Year, and International Creator.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Playback singer Maithili Thakur, trained in Indian classical music and folk music, was announced the winner of ‘Cultural Ambassador of The Year’.

How were these awards presented?

Over 1,50,000 nominations were received across 20 categories, with approximately 1 million votes cast in the voting phase for digital creators in various award categories.

As a result, 23 winners were selected, including three international creators.

Here is the full winners' list

Nishchay - Best Creator in Gaming Category

Ankit Baiyanpuria - Best Health and Fitness Creator

Naman Deshmukh - Best Creator in Education Category

Kabita Singh (Kabita's Kitchen) - Best Creator in Food Category

RJ Raunac (Bauaa) - Most Creative Creator-Male

Shraddha - Most Creative Creator-Female

Jahnvi Singh - Heritage Fashion Icon Award

Malhar Kalambe - Swachhta Ambassador Award

Gaurav Chaudhary - Best Creator in Tech Category

Kamiya Jani - Favourite Travel Creator

Drew Hicks - Best International Creator

Maithili Thakur - Cultural Ambassador of The Year

Jaya Kishori - Best Creator for Social Change

Pankti Pandey - Favourite Green Champion

Ranveer Allahbadia (BeerBiceps) - Disruptor of the Year

Piyush Purohit - Best Nano Creator

Aridaman - Best Micro Creator

Aman Gupta - Celebrity Creator of the Year

(The list is being updated. Stay tuned!)