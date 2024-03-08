PM Modi presents first-ever National Creators Awards in Delhi | Full list of winners
National Creators Awards: To honour excellence and influence across various fields such as storytelling, environmental sustainability, education, and gaming.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented the inaugural ‘National Creators Award’ at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Friday. The award aims to honour excellence and influence across various fields such as storytelling, environmental sustainability, education, and gaming. It serves as a platform to utilise creativity for promoting positive transformations.
The award encompasses twenty categories, including Best Storyteller, Disruptor of the Year, Celebrity Creator of the Year, Green Champion, Best Creator for Social Change, Most Impactful Agri Creator, Cultural Ambassador of the Year, and International Creator.
Playback singer Maithili Thakur, trained in Indian classical music and folk music, was announced the winner of ‘Cultural Ambassador of The Year’.
How were these awards presented?
Over 1,50,000 nominations were received across 20 categories, with approximately 1 million votes cast in the voting phase for digital creators in various award categories.
As a result, 23 winners were selected, including three international creators.
Here is the full winners' list
Nishchay - Best Creator in Gaming Category
Ankit Baiyanpuria - Best Health and Fitness Creator
Naman Deshmukh - Best Creator in Education Category
Kabita Singh (Kabita's Kitchen) - Best Creator in Food Category
RJ Raunac (Bauaa) - Most Creative Creator-Male
Shraddha - Most Creative Creator-Female
Jahnvi Singh - Heritage Fashion Icon Award
Malhar Kalambe - Swachhta Ambassador Award
Gaurav Chaudhary - Best Creator in Tech Category
Kamiya Jani - Favourite Travel Creator
Drew Hicks - Best International Creator
Maithili Thakur - Cultural Ambassador of The Year
Jaya Kishori - Best Creator for Social Change
Pankti Pandey - Favourite Green Champion
Ranveer Allahbadia (BeerBiceps) - Disruptor of the Year
Piyush Purohit - Best Nano Creator
Aridaman - Best Micro Creator
Aman Gupta - Celebrity Creator of the Year
(The list is being updated. Stay tuned!)
Get Current Updates on India News, PM Narendra Modi Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world