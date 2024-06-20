PM Modi psychologically collapsed, his chest now 30-32 inch: Rahul Gandhi on NEET-UG row

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is silent on the paper leak scandal because he is “crippled”, in apparent reference to the BJP's dependence on its allies, adding that his main agenda is the election of Lok Sabha Speaker. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi with party leader Jairam Ramesh during a press conference at AICC HQ, in New Delhi, Thursday, June 20, 2024. (PTI)

Addressing a press conference on the issue of alleged irregularities in NEET and cancellation of UGC-NET, Rahul Gandhi claimed that Prime Minister Modi has "psychologically collapsed" post-elections and will struggle to run a govt like this.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

When asked about the government's alleged silence after the accused admitted receiving NEET-UG question papers beforehand, Gandhi said, “Silence is because the PM is crippled. Right now, the PM's main agenda is the (election of) Speaker. He is bothered about his government and Speaker...The prime minister has psychologically collapsed and, knowing his personality, he will struggle to run a government like this.”

Read: Why does Rahul Gandhi wear white t-shirt? Congress Rae Bareli MP explains

Gandhi alleged that Modi's idea of running a government is to generate fear in people.

“But now people are not scared of him. You saw the other day, in Varanasi, someone threw a 'chappal' on his car,” he said. “Before the elections, if someone wanted to hit him, there was fear, now that fear has ended. There are internal problems too, there are problems in their party, there are issues in their parent organization.”

The former Congress president also took a jibe at the prime minister's image, saying the opposition has demolished the “concept of Narendra Modi”.

“Now no one is afraid of him. People ridicule him…The chest which was earlier 56 inches, now I cannot give the number, but it has become 30-32 (inches).”

Read: NEET UG Re-test 2024: NTA releases admit cards for 1,563 candidates re-appearing in exam, download link here

He also said that the Opposition will raise the exam paper leaks issue in Parliament.

A massive row has erupted on the medical entrance exam NEET over alleged irregularities, with the issue now before the Supreme Court. On Wednesday night, the Union education ministry ordered the cancellation of the UGC-NET following inputs that the exam's integrity may have been compromised, and handed over the matter to the CBI for an investigation.