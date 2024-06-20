 NEET UG Re-test 2024: NTA releases admit cards for 1,563 candidates re-appearing in exam, download link here | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Jun 20, 2024
NEET UG Re-test 2024: NTA releases admit cards for 1,563 candidates re-appearing in exam, download link here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Gaurav Sarma, New Delhi
Jun 20, 2024 04:44 PM IST

The NTA has issued fresh admit cards for the 1,563 candidates who will be appearing in the NEET UG 2024 re-exam scheduled to be held on June 23.

The National Testing Agency, NTA, has released the hall tickets for the 1563 candidates who will be appearing in the re-test. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET. To download the admit card, candidates will need to enter details such as their application number and date of birth as login credentials.

NEET UG Re-test 2024: Fresh admit cards released for 1,563 candidates appearing in re-exam scheduled to be held on June 23, 2024.
DIRECT LINK TO DOWNLOAD NEET UG RE-TEST 2024 ADMIT CARD

It may be mentioned here that the re-examination is scheduled to be held on June 23 for only those candidates who were given grace marks due to loss of time during the examination.

The NTA had earlier stated that such candidates who were given grace marks may appear for re-test or will be given the actual marks sans the grace marks.

It was after the Supreme Court intervened and ordered to re-conduct the NEET UG 2024 for the candidates in question that the decision has been taken. The Apex court’s direct came in line with the report submitted by the high-power committee set up for the purpose.

Meanwhile, the exam for the 1563 candidates will be held in the same six cities.

Steps to download the NEET UG Re-test 2024 admit card

  • Visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET
  • On the home page, click on the link that says 'Click here to Download Admit Card for NEET(UG) 2024 Re-Examination (for 1563 Candidates)'
  • Furnish details like the Application number and date of birth, and submit to log in.
  • Check the NEET UG 2024 admit card displayed on the screen.
  • Download and keep a printout of the same for further use.

Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for latest updates on the NEET UG 2024 re-exam.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Competitive Exams / NEET UG Re-test 2024: NTA releases admit cards for 1,563 candidates re-appearing in exam, download link here
