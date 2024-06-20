NEET UG Re-test 2024: NTA releases admit cards for 1,563 candidates re-appearing in exam, download link here
The NTA has issued fresh admit cards for the 1,563 candidates who will be appearing in the NEET UG 2024 re-exam scheduled to be held on June 23.
The National Testing Agency, NTA, has released the hall tickets for the 1563 candidates who will be appearing in the re-test. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET. To download the admit card, candidates will need to enter details such as their application number and date of birth as login credentials.
DIRECT LINK TO DOWNLOAD NEET UG RE-TEST 2024 ADMIT CARD
It may be mentioned here that the re-examination is scheduled to be held on June 23 for only those candidates who were given grace marks due to loss of time during the examination.
Also read: NEET UG 2024 Row: Arrested student says question paper was same as he got a day before exam
The NTA had earlier stated that such candidates who were given grace marks may appear for re-test or will be given the actual marks sans the grace marks.
It was after the Supreme Court intervened and ordered to re-conduct the NEET UG 2024 for the candidates in question that the decision has been taken. The Apex court’s direct came in line with the report submitted by the high-power committee set up for the purpose.
Meanwhile, the exam for the 1563 candidates will be held in the same six cities.
Also read: NEET row: Deal strictly with any negligence on your part, SC tells NTA, Centre, court issues notice on cancellation plea
Steps to download the NEET UG Re-test 2024 admit card
- Visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET
- On the home page, click on the link that says 'Click here to Download Admit Card for NEET(UG) 2024 Re-Examination (for 1563 Candidates)'
- Furnish details like the Application number and date of birth, and submit to log in.
- Check the NEET UG 2024 admit card displayed on the screen.
- Download and keep a printout of the same for further use.
Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website for latest updates on the NEET UG 2024 re-exam.
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News