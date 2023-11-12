PM Modi reaches Himachal Pradesh's Lepcha to celebrate Diwali with soldiers
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday morning reached Lepcha in Himachal Pradesh to celebrate Diwali with soldiers. “Reached Lepcha in Himachal Pradesh to celebrate Diwali with our brave security forces,” PM Modi wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, and shared pictures.
