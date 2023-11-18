PM Modi reacts to Mick Jagger's Hindi note on India trip: 'You can't always…'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to a 'Thank you' note by the British rock band The Rolling Stones' lead vocalist Mick Jagger, written in Hindi, after concluding his trip to India. Reacting to Jagger's video shared on X (formerly Twitter), Modi asked him to “keep coming”.

“‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’, but India is a land brimming with seekers, offering solace and ‘Satisfaction’ to all. Delighted to know you found joy among the people and culture here. Do keep coming,” PM Modi wrote on X.

Following his India trip, The Rolling Stones singer shared a heartfelt note on X on Friday with a video of him singing 'Dreamy Skies' from the album 'Hackney Diamonds'. He expressed gratitude and mentioned how the journey offered a refreshing break, giving him a temporary respite from his worries and issues.

He wrote alongside the post, “Thanks India. Got away from it all here!”

He further wrote in Hindi, roughly translating to “Thanks and Hello India. Away from daily chores; I felt very happy to come here. With much love to you all, Mick.”

The 80-year-old singer celebrated Diwali and Kali Puja in Kolkata, sharing pictures on social media while wishing his fans for the festive season. Jagger is one of the wealthiest rock stars in the world, valued at a net worth of more than $500 million (€452 million).

Mick Jagger - Rolling Stones band

Born on July 26, 1943, in Dartford, near London, Michael Philip Jagger began playing music with his friend Keith Richards in 1960. They both loved blues music, which sparked their musical journey together.

The Rolling Stones, formed in 1962 in London, started with Jagger, Richards, and Jones, who used to perform in Alexis Korner's Blues Incorporated. Apart from The Rolling Stones, Jagger worked with Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl in 2021 on a song called "Eazy Sleazy," talking about life during the pandemic.

Known for hits like "Jumpin' Jack Flash," "Gimme Shelter," "Sympathy for the Devil," and "Not Fade Away," The Rolling Stones had a big impact in the 1960s.

Jagger, the lead singer, is still performing on stage in front of large crowds. Recently, the band toured Europe to celebrate their 60th anniversary.

(With inputs from agencies)

