PM Modi reaffirms stand against terrorism at Jain leader’s centenary celebration

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday underscored India’s resolute response to terrorism and highlighted nine key resolutions aimed at building a sustainable and prosperous India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday attended the centenary celebrations of Jain spiritual leader Acharya Vidyanand Maharaj at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. (DPR PMO)

Addressing the centenary celebrations of Jain spiritual leader Acharya Vidyanand Maharaj at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, PM Modi said, “Whoever challenges us (Jo hume chedega)...,” prompting the audience to complete the sentence with slogans. “...I didn’t even say half of the sentence, and you completed it,” he added.

Jain spiritual leader Acharya Pragya Sagar lauded the Modi government for decisions taken during its tenure, including the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A, publishing the new map defining the cartographic boundaries of the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, and Operation Sindoor, launched by India in the early hours of May 7 following the Pahalgam terror strike in which 26 people were shot dead.

“Despite not saying it in words, maybe you were giving your blessings to Operation Sindoor,” PM Modi said.

Modi also reiterated the nine key resolutions aimed at building a sustainable and prosperous India, including: conserving water, planting trees, promoting cleanliness, supporting local enterprises, travelling within the country to explore its cultural richness, encouraging organic farming, adopting healthy lifestyles, embracing yoga and sports, and extending support to the underprivileged.

He paid tribute to Acharya Vidyanand Maharaj for his contributions to Jain philosophy and society, which included authoring works on the official Jain flag and emblem, restoring ancient Jain temples across India, and promoting the Prakrit language.

The centenary of Acharya Vidyanand Maharaj will be observed from June 28 to April 22, 2026, with a series of cultural, literary, educational, and spiritual events across the country, as announced by the Union Culture Ministry. The inaugural ceremony brought together prominent Jain Acharyas, spiritual leaders, Members of Parliament, and scholars..