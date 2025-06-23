Op Sindoor instilled fear in minds of terrorists: Defence minister Rajnath Singh

Operation Sindoor achieved all objectives and instilled fear in the minds of the terrorists, said defence minister Rajnath Singh on Monday, lauding the leadership of President Droupadi Murmu as the Supreme Commander of the Indian Armed Forces. He added the President has played a crucial role in boosting the morale of the army, air force and navy from time to time. Defence minister Rajnath Singh during the release of the second volume of 'Wings to Our Hopes' and its Hindi version 'Ashaon Ki Udaan', collections of selected speeches by President Droupadi Murmu, at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre, in Delhi, on Monday. (PTI)

The minister was speaking at Rashtrapati Bhavan during the launch of Wings to Our Hopes (Volume-II), a compilation of 51 speeches delivered by President Droupadi Murmu during her second year in office (2023–24), across occasions such as national addresses and university convocations.

One of the speeches featured in the collection is the address President Murmu delivered at the passing out parade of the National Defence Academy in 2023, where she aimed to inspire and motivate newly commissioned officers of the Armed Forces, said Singh.

“Viksit Bharat (developed India) is the objective, and this book is its means,” said Singh. “If you read this book, you will feel that she is still playing the role of a teacher in national building.”

Describing the collection as a reflection of the government’s vision for a Viksit Bharat by 2047, Singh said the President’s speeches touch on key themes like innovation, women’s contributions to nation-building, equality, and cultural heritage.

Citing examples like Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru’s ‘Tryst with Destiny’ and Martin Luther King’s ‘I Have a Dream,’ the defence minister said such speeches do more than convey ideas - they chart the course of movements and outline visions for the future. He added that speeches hold the power to ignite revolutions, influence public opinion, and drive policy change.

The minister also quoted renowned writer Franz Kafka, who once said, “A book must be the axe for the frozen sea within us.” He drew a parallel between this idea and President Murmu’s speeches, many of which were delivered at convocations, moments he described as the “last rites” of a student’s time in the gurukul (school) of learning. In that context, he said, the President’s words should be seen as part of the Rishi tradition — passing of knowledge from teacher to student.

Also present at the event were minister of railway, IT and information & broadcasting (I&B) Ashwini Vaishnaw and MoS I&B L. Murugan.

The book, available in Hindi as Ashaon Ki Udaan - Khand 2, along with an e-version, was compiled by Rashtrapati Bhavan and published by the Publications Division of the I&B Ministry.