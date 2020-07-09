PM Modi reconciles India’s call for investments with message of self-reliance at India Global Week

india

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 16:32 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday underlined the central role he sees India playing in helping the world fight back against the twin challenges, on the health and economic front, posed by the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic and stressed that his government’s policy of self-reliance launched through Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan was key to neutralising the setbacks while remaining integrated with the rest of the world.

Modi made the point while delivering the inaugural address at the India Global Week 2020, a virtual conference being organised in the UK, with the theme of Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign running through it.

“Aatmanirbhar Bharat (is) not about being self-contained or closed to the world; it is about being self-sustaining, self-generating,” PM said while reconciling the call for global investments in India with the message that India was walking the path of self-reliance.

Having made it clear that self-reliance didn’t mean closing the country’s doors to the rest of the world, the PM pitched India as the land of opportunity for global businesses.

“India remains one of the most open economies in the world. We are laying a red carpet for all global companies to come and establish their presence in India. Very few countries will offer the kind of opportunities India does today,” PM was quoted as having said at the virtual meet by news agency ANI.

The India Global Week 2020 is themed, ‘Be The Revival: India and a Better New World’ and the event boasts of 5,000 global participants from 30 countries including 250 global speakers participating in 75 sessions.

While India’s the currently placed number three globally among countries that have registered the most number of coronavirus cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said far from letting the disease overwhelm it, India was focused equally on defeating the pandemic and releasing the economy from its throes.

“Indians are natural reformers. History shows that India has overcome every challenge be it social or economic. On one hand India is fighting a strong battle against the global pandemic with an increased focus on people’s health (on the other), we are equally focussed on the health of the economy,” he was quoted as saying by ANI at the meet.

The PM’s pitch came at the global meet organised by the business fraternity which has brought together global thought leaders and captains of industry to discuss opportunities in India as well as the global economic revival in the post-Covid era, the prime minister’s office had said yesterday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi built further on the theme by highlighting that India’s pharma industry was proving to be an asset not just for India but for the entire world during these challenging times by producing life saving drugs at a reduced cost, especially for developing countries.

“When India talks of revival it’s revival with care, with compassion, which is sustainable both for the environment and economy. Indians have the spirit to achieve what is believed to be impossible. No wonder that in India, we are already seeing green-shoots of economic recovery,” he added.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar, commerce and railway minister Piyush Goyal, UK’s foreign secretary Dominic Raab, home secretary Priti Patel, and US ambassador to India Ken Juster are some of the other important leaders participating in the three-day long event.