PM Modi reconstitutes Niti Aayog, renames Rajiv Kumar as vice chairman

india Updated: Jun 06, 2019 20:23 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Niti Aayog,Niti Aayog reconstitution,PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday approved reconstitution of policy think tank Niti Aayog, renaming Rajiv Kumar as its vice chairman(PTI File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday approved reconstitution of policy think tank Niti Aayog, renaming Rajiv Kumar as its vice chairman and appointing Home Minister Amit Shah as ex-officio member.

According to official sources, besides Shah, Defence Minister Rajanth Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will be ex-officio members.

Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Commerce and Industry and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Social Justice Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot and Statistics Minister Rao Inderjit Singh will be special invitees to the panel.

The panel’s current members V K Saraswat, Ramesh Chand and V K Paul have been repeated.

First Published: Jun 06, 2019 20:16 IST

