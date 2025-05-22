Video: PM Narendra Modi recounts 2019 vow in warning to Pakistan: ‘Saugandh mujhe iss mitti ki…’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed his first public rally after the success of Operation Sindoor and recounted his 2019 pledge to protect the country at all costs: “Saugandh mujhe iss desh ki mitti ki, mein desh nahi mitne dunga, mein desh nahi Jhukne dunga" (I swear by the soil of this country — I will not let this nation perish, I will not let this nation bow down). Prime Minister Narendra Modi recounted his 2019 vow in Bikaner, saying, "mai desh nahi jhukne dunga, mai desh nhi mitne dunga"(PTI)

Addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Bikaner, Modi said the bravery of India’s soldiers during the operation showed the world that India will not bow down to terrorism. Referring to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, the PM said, “Those bullets were fired in Pahalgam, but they pierced the hearts of 140 crore Indians.”

“The nation is resolved to wipe out terrorism and punish the attackers in a way they could never imagine,” Modi said, adding, “In just 22 minutes, our forces destroyed nine of the biggest terrorist hideouts.”

Referring to the codename “Operation Sindoor”, the Prime Minister said, “We gave full freedom to all three forces, and together they created such a trap that Pakistan had to kneel. The world saw what happens when Sindoor turns into gunpowder”

Recalling his past visit to Rajasthan after the Balakot airstrikes in 2019, Modi said it was no coincidence that his first rally then and now took place in Rajasthan. “It is due to the spirit of this Veerbhoomi (land of the brave) that I am here again after another major operation,” he said.

PM Modi in Bikaner

Before the public meeting, Modi visited the Karni Mata temple to offer prayers and inaugurated the newly renovated Deshnok railway station in Bikaner district.

In the later part of the speech, he said, “Today, a mahayagyan is going on to make modern infrastructure in the country to make Vikshit Bharat. Remarkable efforts have been put in the last 11 years to make our roads, airports and railway stations modern.”