PM Modi releases commemorative coins of 100 at Interpol general assembly. Pics here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday released a commemorative postal stamp and commemorative coins of ₹100 denomination at the 90th Interpol General Assembly being held at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi.

Earlier, the PM addressed the general assembly, being attended by delegations from 195 member countries comprising ministers, police chiefs of countries, heads of national central bureaus, and senior police officers.

PM Modi releases commemorative coins of ₹100 at Interpol general assembly (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday released a commemorative postal stamp (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 90th Interpol General Assembly (ANI)

Addressing the assembly, Modi called for global cooperation to defeat threats. “When nations and societies are becoming inward-looking, India calls for greater world cooperation… When threats are global, the response cannot be local. It is high time, the world should come together to defeat these threats,” Modi said.

Further, stating that Interpol is approaching a historic milestone, Modi said, “In 2023, it will celebrate its 100 years. This is a call for universal cooperation to make the world a better place. India is one of the top contributors towards the UN Peacekeeping Operation.”

The three-day event that will continue till October 21 is focusing on corruption and cybercrimes, child sexual abuse material circulated on the internet, missing persons, and terrorism, besides new technologies and mechanisms to improve police-to-police cooperation in tracking fugitive criminals across the globe, PTI reported citing officials.

The General Assembly is Interpol’s supreme governing body and meets once a year to take key decisions related to its functioning.

India's proposal to host the Interpol General Assembly this year coincides with celebrations for the nation's 75th year of Independence. According to a government release, the event is an opportunity to showcase best practices in India’s law and order to the entire world.

(With agency inputs)

