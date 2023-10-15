PM Modi reminds Amitabh Bachchan of his pending visit to Statue of Unity, urges him to visit Rann Utsav

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan to visit the upcoming Rann Utsav (Rann festival) in Gujarat's Kutch. PM Modi also invited Bachchan to visit the Statue of Unity as latter's visit to the world's tallest statue is due.

PM Narendra Modi and bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan(PTI )

The Bollywood actor on Sunday shared a photograph on his X (formerly Twitter) handle from the PM's recent visit to Parvati Kund and Jageshwar Temples in Uttarakhand and lamented that he would not be able to visit the site in person.

"T 4799 - The religiosity .. the mystery .. the divinity of Kailash Parbat , has been intriguing me for long .. and the tragedy is that I shall never be able to visit it in person ..," Bachchan said on X.

The prime minister then responded to Bachchan quoting his X post urging him to visit Kutch during Rann Utsav and the Statue of Unity. "My visit to Parvati Kund and Jageshwar Temples was truly mesmerising. In the coming weeks, Rann Utsav is starting and I would urge you to visit Kutch. Your visit to Statue of Unity is also due. @SrBachchan," PM Modi wrote on X.

PM Modi was on a day-long visit to Uttarakhand on Thursday, where he offered prayers at the Parvati Kund in Pithoragarh and caught a glimpse of the Adi Kailash peak, which is believed to be the abode of lord Shiva. He also participated in a puja at Jageshwar Dham, performed a ‘parikrama’ (circumambulation) around the Jyotirlinga, and engaged in meditation at the sacred site.

He later inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth ₹4,200 crore and addressed a public meeting.

Amitabh Bachchan, who was the brand ambassador of the Gujarat Tourism in 2012, when Modi was the chief minister of the state, recently celebrated his 81st birthday.