PM Modi visits Uttarakhand, performs puja at ‘Parvati Kund’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Uttarakhand on Thursday. He commenced his daylong visit from the Adi Kailash peak, which is considered a sacred abode of Lord Shiva. Modi also performed a puja at ‘Parvati Kund’. During this trip to the Kumaon region of the state, he laid the foundation stone for various development projects and delivered a speech at a public meeting. PM Modi performs puja at 'Parvati Kund'(ANI)

For the occasion, Modi donned a traditional tribal outfit that included a turban and 'ranga' (upper body garment). He participated in an 'aarti' ceremony and blew a conch shell at the Shiva-Parvati temple, which is located alongside the banks of Parvati Kund in Jolingkong.



The prime minister was accompanied by local priests Virendra Kutiyal and Gopal Singh. Upon reaching the Adi Kailash peak, Modi engaged in brief meditation.

Following this, he travelled to the border village of Gunji, where he interacted with locals. At Gunji, an exhibition showcasing local products and artifacts was organized, and Modi, along with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, attended the event. Their visit was marked by a warm and traditional welcome from the locals.



The Prime Minister then participated in a puja at Jageshwar Dham, performed a ‘parikrama’ (circumambulation) around the Jyotirlinga, and engaged in meditation at the sacred site.

Subsequently, he returned to Pithoragarh. Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for development projects totaling ₹4,200 crore. He also addressed a public meeting at the S S Waldia Sports Stadium.

