PM Modi’s brother, his family suffer minor injuries in car accident near Mysuru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s brother Prahlad Modi and his family members sustained minor injuries after the car they were travelling in, met with an accident near Mysuru on Tuesday. Other than the driver, Prahlad Modi, 70, was travelling with his son Mehul, 40; daughter-in-law Zinal, 35; and grandson Menath.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to police, the incident took place near Kadakola at 2 pm on Tuesday after their Mercedes-Benz SUV hit a divider while on the way to Mysuru from Bandipur.

READ | PM's brother, family hospitalised after car accident near Mysuru: Report

Visuals of the road accident showed some damage to the car with the front right wheel missing, and the vehicle being moved away by a bulldozer.

However, no major injuries were reported to any of the passengers, police said, adding all were shifted to JSS Hospital in Mysuru and treated for minor injuries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s brother Prahlad Modi (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mysuru city police commissioner Ramesh Banoth and district superintendent of police (DSP) Seema Latkar visited the hospital to meet with the family and assured all are out of danger.

“Our beloved PM @narendramodiji’s brother Prahlad Modiji’s family met with an accident near Kadakol, Mys. All are out of any kind of danger. Only the grandson has fractured his left leg. Nothing to worry,” Mysuru MP Pratap Simha wrote on Twitter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prahlad Modi is the fourth of six children born to Damodardas Mulchand Modi and his wife Heeraben Modi.

Prahlad has served as the vice president of the All India Fair Price Shop Dealers’ Federation (AIFPSDF), an organisation founded in 2001.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON