PM Modi's cabinet reshuffle: List of ministers who resigned

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet reshuffle some of the big names on Wednesday resigned, the biggest surprise among them being Union minister for health and family welfare Harsh Vardhan and Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.

People familiar with the developments told news agencies that at least 43 new ministers will be inducted to the revamped Union cabinet. Here is the list of ministers who have tendered their resignation:

Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan

Union labour minister Santosh Gangwar

Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank

Union minister for chemical and fertilizers Sadananda Gowda

Union minister of state for human resources development Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre

Union minister of state for woman and child development Debasree Chaudhuri

Union minister of state for Jal Shakti Ratan Lal Kataria

Union minister of state for animal Husbandry, dairy and fisheries Pratap Sarangi

Union minister of state for environment, forest and climate Babul Supriyo

