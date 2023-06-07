Modi’s school in Gujarat to host students from across India

The school where Prime Minister Narendra Modi received his early education in Gujarat’s Vadnagar is being developed as “Prerna (inspirational): The Vernacular School” and two students from each district of the country will be offered an opportunity to spend time over the next year there as part of a week-long study tour, officials aware of the matter said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An official said it was the first such school redevelopment project being undertaken to inspire students to become “catalysts of change”. “It is envisioned to be a school of the future but with an impetus to education and values... The primary objective is to inspire Indians across the 740 districts in the country from Vadnagar where it all started.”

The school was established in 1888 and was functional until 2018.

The official said each batch at the school is likely to comprise 30 students. “It s not [just about] teaching, it is an experiential school.” The selection criteria was yet to be decided.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is restoring the school as part of a redevelopment of Vadnagar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A documentary on excavations in Vadnagar will also be released on Wednesday on the over-the-top platform Prime Video and Discovery Channel. Vadnagar was one of the earliest fortified towns and an important Buddhist learning centre.

ASI’s excavations in 2014 brought to light Vadnagar’s earliest defence structures, sustainable water management practices linking artificial lakes, the shell bangle manufacturing industry, and external trade links. The Gujarat government is also developing an Archaeological Experimental Museum in Vadnagar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON