Home / India News / PM Modi's farewell speech for 4 outgoing RS members: Top quotes
india news

PM Modi's farewell speech for 4 outgoing RS members: Top quotes

Here are five things that Prime Minister Modi said during his speech in the Upper House
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 11:42 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Rajya Sabha during ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi,(PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday bid an emotional farewell to the four outgoing members of the Rajya Sabha. The Prime Minister said Congress veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad, Shamsher Singh, Nazir Ahmed Laway and Mohammad Fayaz, all from Jammu and Kashmir, played a vital role in the proceedings of the Rajya Sabha. “Posts come, high office comes, power comes and how to handle these, one must learn from Ghulam Nabi Azad Ji. I would consider him a true friend,” PM Modi said.

Here are five things that Prime Minister Modi said during his speech in the Upper House:

1. On Ghulam Nabi Azad:Ghulam Nabi Azad has distinguished himself in Parliament. The person who will replace Ghulam Nabi (as Leader of Opposition) will have difficulty matching his work because he was not only concerned about his party but also about the country and the House,” the Prime Minister said.

2. On camaraderie in Parliament: “Before I entered electoral politics, I met Ghulam Nabi Azad ji. He told the reporters that while you may see us fight on TV debates, under the roof of this house, we are family. I will never forget that.”

Read more: Address fears over DNA technology bill in Parliament and outside: Panel to govt

3. Bidding farewell to Nazir Ahmed Laway and Mohammad Fayaz: “I recall my numerous interactions with Shri Nazir Ahmed Laway and Shri Mohammad Fayaz. Their passion towards Jammu and Kashmir’s progress is noteworthy.”

4. On Shamsher Singh Manhas: “About Shri Shamsher Singh Manhas... Where do I begin? I have worked with him for years. We have travelled on scooters together while working to strengthen our Party. His attendance record in the House is admirable. He was MP when key decisions were made relating to Jammu and Kashmir.”

Read more: Govt planning to bring privilege notice against TMC MP Mahua Moitra for allegation raised against former CJI

5. On Pranab Mukherjee: “I will never forget Shri Azad’s efforts and Shri Pranab Mukherjee’s efforts when people from Gujarat were stuck in Kashmir due to a terror attack. Ghulam Nabi Ji was constantly following up, he sounded as concerned as if those stuck were his own family members.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ghulam nabi azad pm modi
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP