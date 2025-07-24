PM Modi’s foreign visits cost state exchequer over 350 crore since 2021: MEA

India spent over ₹67 crore on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to five countries in 2025, and more than ₹295 crore on foreign trips between 2021 and 2024, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) told the Parliament on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarks on his visit to the United Kingdom earlier this week. (Photo from X)

The figures were shared in a written response to a query by Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien. The MEA provided details of expenditures on visits to five countries so far in 2025 – France, the United States, Thailand, Sri Lanka, and Saudi Arabia – while clarifying that bills for visits to the remaining nine countries undertaken this year are still being processed.

Among the disclosed figures for 2025, ₹25.5 crore were spent on the visit to France, ₹16.5 crore for the US, ₹4.9 crore for Thailand, ₹4.4 crore for Sri Lanka and ₹15.5 crore for Saudi Arabia.

A year-wise breakdown shows that foreign visits by the Prime Minister cost over ₹100 crore in 2024, ₹93 crore in 2023, ₹55 crore in 2022, and ₹36 crore in 2021. The most expensive single destination so far has been the United States, where four visits since 2021 cost over ₹74.44 crore. This was followed by France ( ₹41.29 crore across three visits) and Japan ( ₹32.96 crore across three visits).

The MEA also provided data on publicity-related expenses, noting that over ₹1.03 crore was spent on advertising and broadcasting the PM’s public engagements abroad. The highest of these expenses was in Egypt ( ₹11.90 lakh), while several countries registered zero expenditure under this head.

Common activities listed as part of PM Modi’s foreign itinerary included bilateral meetings, interactions with the Indian diaspora, participation in international summits, memorial visits and state banquets.

In terms of official delegations, the Prime Minister travelled with 145 officials to 16 countries in 2024. In 2025 so far, he visited France and the US with 15 delegates each; Thailand and Sri Lanka with 16; Saudi Arabia and Mauritius with 11; and several others, including Cyprus, Canada, and Argentina, with delegations ranging from 13 to 15 members. In comparison, 85 officials accompanied him to 10 countries in 2023, 84 to eight countries in 2022 and 41 to four countries in 2021.