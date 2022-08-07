PM Modi's Pakistani sister sends rakhi, wishes him for 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Aug 07, 2022 05:24 PM IST
The Pakistani-origin woman said she has been tying rakhi to Modi for more than 24-25 years now.
Qamar Mohsin Shaikh tying a rakhi to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019,(ANI file)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Qamar Mohsin Shaikh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Pakistani-orgin sister, sent a rakhi ahead of the Raksha Bandhan, and wrote a letter praying for his good health and long life and wishing him for the 2024 general election. Qamar said she has made all preparations and expected to meet Modi this time.

"I hope he (PM Modi) will call me Delhi this time. I have done all the preparations. I made this rakhi by myself by using a Reshmi ribbon with embroidery design," news agency ANI Shaikh as saying.

"There is no doubt, he will be the PM again. He deserves this because he has those capabilities and I wish him to be PM of India every time," she added.

Shaikh has been sending a rakhi and a Raksha Bandhan card to Modi every year.

Shaikh had arrived in India from Pakistan after her marriage and has been living in India since. The Pakistani-origin woman said she has been tying rakhi to Modi for more than 24-25 years now.

Cherishing her memory, Shaikh said that her first Raksha Bandhan with Modi was when he was an RSS worker.

Raksha Bandhan is observed on the last day of the Hindu lunar calendar month of Shravana, which usually falls in the month of August.

