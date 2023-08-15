Women-led development important for India’s progress: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday emphasised the importance of women-led development for the country’s progress and called creating 20 million “lakhpati didis (millionaire sisters)” in villages across the country his dream. Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (AFP)

In his address from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 77th Independence Day, Modi announced the government is planning a new policy for the agri-tech sector to strengthen women’s self-help groups while emphasising the need for women’s safety and security.

He said the inter-governmental forum G20, whose presidency India assumed in December, has also recognised India’s approach to women-led development. “The one thing that will take the country forward is women-led development. Today, we can proudly say that India has the maximum number of pilots in civil aviation. Women scientists are leading the Chandrayaan mission,” he said.

He lauded women’s self-help groups for their contributions and added 100 million were associated with them. Modi said under the new policy for the agri-tech sector, women will be trained for operating and repairing drones. “These drones will be used in the agriculture sector. The initiative will begin with the flight of drones by 15,000 women’s self-help groups.”

He called the safety of women a social responsibility. “As citizens of the country, the protection and safety of girls and women in India is a social responsibility. As one big family, it is also our familial responsibility to keep women safe.” He said more women were contributing to science, technology, engineering, and mathematics than men in India.