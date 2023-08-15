Home / India News / Women-led development important for India’s progress: Modi

Women-led development important for India’s progress: Modi

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 15, 2023 12:11 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called creating 20 million “lakhpati didis (millionaire sisters)” in villages across the country his dream

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday emphasised the importance of women-led development for the country’s progress and called creating 20 million “lakhpati didis (millionaire sisters)” in villages across the country his dream.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (AFP)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (AFP)

In his address from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 77th Independence Day, Modi announced the government is planning a new policy for the agri-tech sector to strengthen women’s self-help groups while emphasising the need for women’s safety and security.

He said the inter-governmental forum G20, whose presidency India assumed in December, has also recognised India’s approach to women-led development. “The one thing that will take the country forward is women-led development. Today, we can proudly say that India has the maximum number of pilots in civil aviation. Women scientists are leading the Chandrayaan mission,” he said.

He lauded women’s self-help groups for their contributions and added 100 million were associated with them. Modi said under the new policy for the agri-tech sector, women will be trained for operating and repairing drones. “These drones will be used in the agriculture sector. The initiative will begin with the flight of drones by 15,000 women’s self-help groups.”

He called the safety of women a social responsibility. “As citizens of the country, the protection and safety of girls and women in India is a social responsibility. As one big family, it is also our familial responsibility to keep women safe.” He said more women were contributing to science, technology, engineering, and mathematics than men in India.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 15, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out