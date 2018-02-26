PM Modi said UP investor summit better than Gujarat’s 2003 event: Ram Naik

Prime Minister Narendra Modi feels that the just concluded UP Investors Summit was “better” than the first such event organised by the Gujarat government in 2003, according to UP Governor Ram Naik.

“I asked the prime minister to share his thoughts on the UP Investors Summit after the inaugural ceremony. He said - To be honest, this summit has become better than Gujarat’s (Vibrant Gujarat 2003) and Uttar Pradesh’s fortunes will change,” Naik said at an interaction here on Sunday.

“Prime Minster Narendra Modi acknowledged that the Uttar Pradesh Investors Summit was better than the first such event organised by the Gujarat government in 2003,” he added.

The UP Investors Summit got a very good response. For several years, not much was done as far as development of industries in the state is concerned, but things have started changing under the BJP governments at the Centre and in the state, Naik said.

“Business tycoons including Mukesh Ambani, Kumar Mangalam Birla and Gautam Adani attended the UP summit and signed 1,085 MoUs with the promise of bringing investment of over Rs 4.28 lakh crore in the state,” Naik said.

If these projects are implemented successfully, it will lead to creation of 40 lakh new jobs, he said.