PM Modi, Saudi King discuss global challenges amid Covid-19 pandemic

india

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 23:30 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Saudi King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on Wednesday exchanged views on global challenges in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the state of relations between India and Saudi Arabia and committed themselves to strengthen cooperation in all areas, according to a statement issued after their phone conversation.

PM Modi expressed his special thanks to King Salman for the support provided to Indian expatriates by Saudi authorities during the pandemic.

He also expressed appreciation for the leadership provided by Saudi Arabia during its ongoing presidency of the G20. The leaders agreed that initiatives taken by the G20 had helped promote a coordinated response to the pandemic.

The two leaders also discussed the main priorities on the current agenda of the G20.

The Indian government has invested considerable diplomatic capital in recent years in improving ties with Saudi Arabia and other countries in West Asia, which is home to some 8 million Indian expatriates. Saudi Arabia is also among the top two sources of energy for India.