PM Modi says 'doing everything possible' to safeguard India's energy security

PM Modi said that the government is “doing everything possible” to safeguard India's energy security amid the global fuel crisis triggered by the ongoing conflict in West Asia. PM Modi said that he has spoken with several world leaders and his government is making continuous efforts to overcome obstacles in energy supply chain. (File Photo/ANI)

Addressing the NXT Summit 2026 in Delhi on Thursday, Modi said that his government has worked in a holistic manner to make India “self-reliant” in energy sector which, he said, is resulting in huge savings.

“Before 2014, India had negligible storage capacity for strategic petroleum reserve; now, we have significant reserves,” he said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

He also said that his government's resolve is clear that the citizens of India should not face any problems due to wars in different parts of the world.