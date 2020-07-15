PM Modi says India and EU ‘natural partners’, committed to deepen relations

india

The India-European Union (EU) partnership can play a key role in economic reconstruction and building human-centric globalisation in the post-Covid-19 world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday.

Addressing the virtual India-EU Summit, he said the two sides are natural partners because of their shared values, such as democracy, pluralism, inclusivity, respect for international institutions, multilateralism and transparency, at a time when there are “different types of pressures on the rules-based international order”.

Modi co-chaired the summit along with European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. On the eve of the summit, the two sides signed a civil nuclear cooperation agreement on Tuesday while Europol and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) are negotiating a mechanism to jointly combat organised crime and terrorism.

The summit is expected to focus on strengthening multilateralism and global institutions in the face of the rise of an increasingly assertive China.

Speaking in Hindi, Modi noted that the summit was postponed in March because of the Covid-19 pandemic and expressed his condolences for the damage caused by the Coronavirus in Europe.

“Like you, I am also committed to deepen relations between India and the EU. For this, we must adopt a long-term strategic perspective. Along with this, an action-oriented agenda should be implemented within a stipulated timeframe,” he said.

“India and EU are natural partners. Our partnership is also useful for peace and stability in the world. This reality has become even clearer in today’s global situation,” he added.

The health and prosperity of people in India and Europe are facing challenges and there are “different types of pressures on the rules-based international order”, Modi said.

“In such a situation, the India-EU partnership can play an important role in economic reconstruction and in building human-centric globalisation,” he said. “Apart from the current challenges, long-term challenges such as climate change are also a priority for both of us.”

Modi sought investment and technology from Europe for India’s efforts to increase the use of renewable energy.

The agreement between the European Atomic Energy Community or Euratom and Indian authorities signed on Tuesday will focus on cooperation between EU’s research programmes on new ways of using nuclear energy and similar activities on the Indian side.

The European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation or Europol and CBI are negotiating a working arrangement to support law enforcement authorities of EU member states and India to prevent and combat organised crime and terror.

The two sides are also set to launch a high-level trade dialogue to address issues such as stalled negotiations on a trade and investment agreement and a maritime security dialogue, and develop security and defence consultations and military contacts.