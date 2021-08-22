PM Modi sends message on World Sanskrit Day. All you need to know about the language

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter on Sunday to mark the occasion of World Sanskrit Day. Sanskrit is an ancient Indian language and belongs to the Indo-European group of languages. Sanskrit is often referred to as the language of the gods and is made of the words sáṃ, meaning together, good, well, perfected, and kṛta, meaning made, formed and work. When used together connotes something that is well-formed or perfected.

एषा भाषा प्राचीना चेदपि आधुनिकी,

यस्यां गहनं तत्त्वज्ञानम् अस्ति तरुणं काव्यम् अपि अस्ति,

या सरलतया अभ्यासयोग्या परं श्रेष्ठदर्शनयुक्ता च,

तां संस्कृतभाषाम् अधिकाधिकं जनाः पठेयुः।

सर्वेभ्यः संस्कृतदिवसस्य शुभाशयाः। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 22, 2021





World Sanskrit Day is celebrated on Shravana Poornima every year, and this year it falls on August 22.

Read on to find out more about World Sanskrit Day:

1. World Sanskrit Day was celebrated for the first time in the year 1969 after the Union ministry of education issued notifications to state and central governments.

2. The day is marked by seminars, lectures and meets all over the country. The Rajasthan Sanskrit Academy and Sanskrit University have jointly organised a week-long celebration starting Sunday, in which various Sanskrit scholars, poets, critics and senior officers of the state government will take part and deliver lectures on different topics.

3. The central and various state governments have been celebrating Sanskrit Day with renewed vigour to help revitalise the language.

4. The New Education Policy (NEP) laid an ambitious path for “mainstreaming” the language. Sanskrit was to be offered in schools, including as one of the language options in the three-language formula, as well as in higher education. This was a point which Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha reiterated on August 20 while laying the foundation stone for the new building of Chudamani Sanskrit Sansthan, at Basohli, Kathua district.

5. NEP also stated that Sanskrit universities will be turned into multi-disciplinary institutions of higher learning.