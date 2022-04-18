PM Modi set to visit Gujarat where WHO chief will also attend key event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday is set to embark on a visit to his home state Gujarat. During the visit, the prime minister will also participate in several programmes in Gandhinagar, Banaskantha, Jamnagar and Dahod. The projects linked to the visit will “cover different sectors and will boost ‘ease of living’ for people,” the prime minister has said.

In a series of tweets, PM Modi informed about his itinerary during his visit to Gujarat.

World Health Organization chief Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus will also be visiting the state for three days, during which he will participate in some programmes along with PM Modi, officials were quoted as saying by news agency PTI. According to Rajkot Collector Arun Mahesh Babu, the WHO chief will reach Rajkot on Monday, where he will stay overnight before joining PM Modi on Tuesday for the events.

Meanwhile, Mauritian prime minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth will also arrive in Rajkot on Monday. He is set to be welcomed with cultural events at the airport, according to Rajkot’s mayor Pradip Dav.

On Monday, PM Modi will also visit the Command and Control Centre for Schools Command and Control Centre for Schools in Gandhinagar around 6 PM,according to an official statement.

On Tuesday, the prime minister will lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects at Banas Dairy Sankul in Diyodar, Banaskantha including a new dairy complex and a potato processing plant.

According to a government release, the dairy complex will “enable processing of about 30 lakh litres of milk, produce about 80 tonnes of butter, one lakh litres of ice cream, 20 tonnes of condensed milk (Khoya) and 6 tonnes of chocolate daily.” On the other hand, the potato processing plant will produce different types of processed potato products - several of which will be exported.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of the Banas Community Radio Station which has been established to provide farmers with key scientific information related to agriculture and animal husbandry. Along with this, he will dedicate an organic manure and biogas plant in Dama.

Around 3:30 pm on Tuesday, PM Modi, along with the WHO chief will lay the foundation stone of the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM) in Jamnagar. The GCTM will be the global outpost centre for traditional medicine across the world, as per the government.

PM Modi is also scheduled to inaugurate the Global AYUSH Investment and Innovation Summit on Wednesday. According to officials, the three-day summit, which is being organized at Mahatma Mandir, will have around 90 eminent speakers and 100 exhibitors. Mauritian PM, DG and WHO chief will be present at the inauguration.

As per the government release, the summit will “help uncover investment potential, and give a fillip to innovation, research & development, start-up ecosystem, and the wellness industry.”

Further, PM Modi will also attend the Adijati Maha Sammelan in Dahod on April 20 where he will lay the foundation stone of several developmental projects worth around ₹22,000 crore.

