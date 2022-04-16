PM Modi unveils 108-ft statue of Lord Hanuman, says 2 more to come | Video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a 108-feet statue of Lord Hanuman in Gujarat's Morbi district. Marking the special occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, PM Modi had earlier said he was ‘honoured’ to be a part of the unveiling.

"We have been seeing a similar grand Hanuman statue in Shimla for years now. The second has been established in Morbi today. I have been told that two more statues will be established in Rameswaram and West Bengal," the prime minister said as he unveiled the statue, according to news agency ANI.

Inaugurating a 108 feet statue of Hanuman ji in Morbi, Gujarat. https://t.co/6M0VOXXPmk — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 16, 2022

"Ram Katha is also organized in different parts of the country. Whatever be the language or dialect, the spirit of Ram Katha unites all, unites with devotion to God. This is the strength of the Indian faith, our spirituality, our culture, and our tradition," added PM Modi.

"When it came to establishing good over evil, Lord Rama, despite being capable, accomplished this task of taking everyone along, connecting everyone, connecting people of every section of the society and connecting everyone. That is what everyone's efforts are all about," he added.

According to a government release, the statue is the second of the four statues that are being set up in four directions across the country. This is a part of the #Hanumanji4dham project. The statue in Gujarat is set up in the west - at the Param Pujya Bapu Keshvanand Ashram in Morbi, stated the release.

The first statue of the series was set up in Shimla in 2010. Meanwhile, the work on the statue in South's Rameswaram has begun.

PM on Saturday expressed his greetings amid religious events across the country on Hanuman Jayanti. The PM took to Twitter to wish the people of the country. “Many best wishes to all the countrymen on the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman, a symbol of strength, courage and restraint. By the grace of Pawanputra, may everyone's life always be filled with strength, intelligence and knowledge," he wrote in Hindi.

शक्ति, साहस और संयम के प्रतीक भगवान हनुमान की जयंती पर सभी देशवासियों को अनेकानेक शुभकामनाएं। पवनपुत्र की कृपा से हर किसी का जीवन बल, बुद्धि और विद्या से सदा परिपूर्ण रहे। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 16, 2022

Several other leaders including home minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath have extended their greetings to the people of the country on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

With input from ANI

