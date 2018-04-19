PM Modi shares poem penned by him in Gujarati

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday shared a poem titled ‘Ramata Ram Akela’ penned by him in his mother tongue - Gujarati.

“Here is my poem ‘Ramata Ram Akela’, which I had referred to during the programme in London last evening,” Modi tweeted along with his 10-line poem.

Here is my poem ‘Ramata Ram Akela’, which I had referred to during the programme in London last evening. #BharatKiBaat pic.twitter.com/Q2vWqsE66K — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 19, 2018

Responding to a question at the ‘Bharat Ki Baat, Sabke Saath’ programme in London on Wednesday, Modi had said he writes poem in Gujarati.

When requested to share few couplets from his poems, Modi said he can’t recall at the moment but promised to share it on the social media.