PM Modi should play important role in stopping war in Iran, says Owaisi

Condemning the joint US-Israel military strikes on Iran, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday expressed hope that the central government would play a role in halting the war. Owaisi said the attacks on Iran must stop immediately to prevent regional instability, noting that 10 million Indians work in the region. (PTI)

The Hyderabad MP termed the "assassination" of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as an "immoral and unlawful act."

Khamenei was killed in a major attack by Israel and the United States.

Addressing reporters here, Owaisi said, "We hope that the Government of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will play a role in stopping this war. The war should end. He has a huge responsibility to take it forward because if this spreads, there will be huge turmoil, uncertainty, and instability."

The AIMIM leader said US President Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu have jointly attacked Iran in the holy month of Ramzan.

"We condemn the attack on Iran".

Warning that targeting a revered figure like Khamenei would not go unanswered, the AIMIM chief said, "He (Khamenei ) is a respected leader of the Shia community and if you target him, the Iranians will not remain silent."

Referring to the Iran-US talks in Geneva, he said the attack occurred despite the "breakthrough" in talks.

"So, when there is a breakthrough in talks, the US and Israel attacked Iran and killed an 86-year-old man (Khamenei)."

He described it as a "cowardly attack, inhuman and immoral attack on the people of Iran.

"...school children have died. Where is the so-called Western humanity?" he asked.

Owaisi warned that a spike in oil prices, even by USD 1, will have a huge impact on the Indian economy.

He pointed out that hundreds of Indians, including those who travelled to perform Umrah, are stuck in Makkah and Madina because of the cancellation of flights. There are hundreds of people stranded at the Dubai airport and various other airports, be it Saudi Arabia or Oman.

Citing the 2003 US invasion of Iraq based on "so-called weapons of mass destruction" and the civil wars in Libya and Syria, he said, "the world is seeing what is going on in Sudan now."

Noting that Iran is a huge country, he said these measures would fail to bring about a regime change in that country.

"The people of Iran have been living under sanctions for the last 35 years. I don't think that will happen," he said.

Owaisi said if there are attempts by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to change the regime in Iran, then it is not going to happen.

The AIMIM leader drew a parallel between Israel's attack on Iran and Pakistan's actions in Afghanistan and labelled both nations as forces of "aggression and mischief" in their respective neighbourhoods.

The United States and Israel launched a major attack on Iran on Saturday, with US President Donald Trump calling on the Iranian public to seize control of their destiny and rise up against the Islamic leadership that has ruled their country since 1979.