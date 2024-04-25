PM Modi speaks to Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni, thanks her for G7 Summit invite

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Italian counterpart Georgia Meloni on Thursday discussed ways to take forward important outcomes of India’s G20 presidency, especially those that support the Global South, at the G7 Summit to be hosted by Italy. FILE PHOTO: Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in New Delhi (via REUTERS)

Both leaders also committed themselves to deepening the India-Italy strategic partnership during a telephone conversation, the external affairs ministry said in a readout.

“Spoke with PM @GiorgiaMeloni and extended greetings as Italy celebrates its Liberation day today. Thanked her for the invite to the G7 Summit in June,” Modi said in a post on X.

“Discussed taking forward #G20India outcomes at the G7. Reaffirmed commitment to deepening our Strategic Partnership,” he added.

PM Modi thanked Meloni for the invitation to attend the outreach sessions of the G7 Summit to be held in the city of Fasano to be held during June 13-15.

The leaders “discussed taking forward the important outcomes from India’s G20 presidency, especially [those] that support the Global South, at the G7 Summit”, the readout said.

They also exchanged views on regional and global developments of mutual interest.