 PM Modi speaks to Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni, thanks her for G7 Summit invite | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

PM Modi speaks to Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni, thanks her for G7 Summit invite

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 25, 2024 10:19 PM IST

Both leaders also committed themselves to deepening the India-Italy strategic partnership during a telephone conversation

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Italian counterpart Georgia Meloni on Thursday discussed ways to take forward important outcomes of India’s G20 presidency, especially those that support the Global South, at the G7 Summit to be hosted by Italy.

FILE PHOTO: Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in New Delhi (via REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in New Delhi (via REUTERS)

Both leaders also committed themselves to deepening the India-Italy strategic partnership during a telephone conversation, the external affairs ministry said in a readout.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

“Spoke with PM @GiorgiaMeloni and extended greetings as Italy celebrates its Liberation day today. Thanked her for the invite to the G7 Summit in June,” Modi said in a post on X.

“Discussed taking forward #G20India outcomes at the G7. Reaffirmed commitment to deepening our Strategic Partnership,” he added.

PM Modi thanked Meloni for the invitation to attend the outreach sessions of the G7 Summit to be held in the city of Fasano to be held during June 13-15.

The leaders “discussed taking forward the important outcomes from India’s G20 presidency, especially [those] that support the Global South, at the G7 Summit”, the readout said.

They also exchanged views on regional and global developments of mutual interest.

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / PM Modi speaks to Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni, thanks her for G7 Summit invite
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On