PM Modi speaks to Nepal's Balen Shah over deadly floods, assures ‘all possible humanitarian assistance’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said he spoke to his Nepalese counterpart Balen Shah after a deadly flash flood swept through parts of Nepal, assuring him of ‘all possible humanitarian assistance’

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

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“Spoke to Prime Minister Balendra Shah and conveyed condolences on the loss of lives due to the floods in Nepal. The people of India stand in solidarity with their sisters and brothers in Nepal at this difficult time,” Modi said in a post on X, adding that India is coordinating ‘closely on rescue and relief efforts.’

Also read: Bihar steps up preparedness as flash flood in Nepal kills several, destroys villages

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{{^usCountry}} At least eight people died, while more casualties are feared as flash floods swept Nepal's Rasuwa district, bordering Tibet, on Wednesday. Across the border, Tibet reported "major casualties" with some missing in the neighbouring county of Gyirong after a mudslide hit a land crossing between China and Nepal, the Xinhua official news agency said. Track live updates on Nepal flash floods At least 105 Indians missing after flash floods {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At least eight people died, while more casualties are feared as flash floods swept Nepal's Rasuwa district, bordering Tibet, on Wednesday. Across the border, Tibet reported "major casualties" with some missing in the neighbouring county of Gyirong after a mudslide hit a land crossing between China and Nepal, the Xinhua official news agency said. Track live updates on Nepal flash floods At least 105 Indians missing after flash floods {{/usCountry}}

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Over 380 tourists, mostly foreigners, were out of contact on Wednesday in Nepal after a massive flood tore through the border region with Tibet, AFP reported.

"A preliminary agency-wise record received from tourism and travel companies has identified 384 travellers, including 291 foreign nationals and 93 Nepali nationals, who were reported missing from the affected areas," said Nepal Tourism Board said.

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Also read: Terrifying videos capture Nepal floods fury: Huge waves come crashing; buildings, people vanish in seconds

At least 105 Indians and 37 NRIs are among the missing persons after the flash floods left a trail of destruction, sweeping through villages and damaging critical infrastructure.

A CCTV footage shows people running away as wall of mud and water destroys buildings in a valley at Nepal-China border, in Gyirong, Tibet region, China August 26, 2026, in this screengrab obtained from a social media video.

Most of the Indians were headed for the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra in Tibet.

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A sudden, massive flood swept through two central Nepal districts bordering Tibet, killing several and causing extensive devastation at settlements along the river and damaging at least a dozen hydropower projects early Wednesday.

The flood surged through the Bhote Koshi River at around 9 am (local time) coming from the Tibet side affecting Rasuwa and Dhading districts bordering Tibet and Nuwakot district, southwest of Kathmandu, officials said.

According to a statement by Nepal Tourism Board (NTB), a total of 384 travellers, 291 foreigners and 93 Nepalese nationals, have gone missing due to the Rasuwa floods.

Deep Dive What specific areas in Nepal were most affected by the recent flash floods? The areas of Syapru Besi and Timure in the mountainous district of Rasuwa were severely affected by the flash floods. Why did the floods occur in Nepal, and what was the response from authorities? The cause of the flooding was not immediately established, but local authorities dispatched rescue and relief teams, and instructed residents in lower areas to move to safer locations. How are India and Nepal coordinating rescue efforts following the floods? India is coordinating closely with Nepal on rescue and relief efforts, as expressed by Prime Minister Modi, who assured all possible humanitarian assistance.