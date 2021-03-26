IND USA
PM Modi speaks to President's son, enquires about Kovind's health

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to President Ram Nath Kovind's son, Prashant, and enquired about the President's health and prayed for his well-being.

Earlier in the day, Kovind visited the Army Hospital (Research And Referral) in Delhi for a check-up after complaining of chest discomfort, hospital authorities said in a statement.

A medical bulletin said Kovind is undergoing a routine check-up and is under observation. His condition is said to be stable.

Earlier this month, Kovind took the first dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 “President thanked all doctors, nurses, health workers and administrators who are successfully implementing the largest vaccination drive in history and urged all eligible citizens to get vaccinated,” his office wrote on Twitter.


