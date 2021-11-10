Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / PM Modi speaks to security heads of 7 nations as Delhi calls meet on Afghanistan
india news

PM Modi speaks to security heads of 7 nations as Delhi calls meet on Afghanistan

National security adviser Ajit Doval chaired the Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan in Delhi on Wednesday.
PM Narendra Modi with security officials of seven nations. (ANI Twitter)
Updated on Nov 10, 2021 02:56 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi

Senior security officials of seven nations, including Russia, Iran, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday following a meeting on Afghanistan chaired by National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval in the national capital.

Speaking about Afghanistan, Doval said the recent developments, following the takeover of the war-torn nation by the Taliban, had important implications not only for the people of that country but also for its neighbours and the entire region.

RELATED STORIES

Also read | Delhi consensus seeks non-interference in Afghan affairs without naming Pak

Secretary of the Security Council of Russia, Nikolai Patrushev, said multilateral meetings of secretaries of the security council on the Afghan issue were an important format that would help discuss a range of issues linked to the developing situation in Afghanistan at the highest level.

"It also helps elaborate practical measures to counter challenges and threat emanation from Afghan territory," he said.

Patrushev said the increased activity of international and regional stakeholders in the Afghan dimension and the creation of new formats.

Meanwhile, the Taliban said it was optimistic about the meeting hosted by India. The outfit’s spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid, referred to the meeting on Afghanistan during a press conference and said the Islamic Emirate was optimistic about it, local media platform Tolo News reported.

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
narendra modi nsa ajit doval conflict in afghanistan
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Fadnavis' wife has one word for Nawab Malik amid BJP-NCP slugfest

Delhi Declaration seeks non-interference in Afghan affairs without naming Pak

Rhea Chakraborty's bank account defreezed after a year, gadgets returned

Delhi Police arrests 3 for buying imported marijuana over dark net using bitcoin
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
AP EAMCET Counselling 2021
Eng vs NZ Semi Final
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Nawab Malik
Delhi’s air quality
Chhath Puja 2021
Chhath Puja 2021 Day 3
Nykaa IPO
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP