PM Modi speaks to US President Joe Biden: Here’s what they discussed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden on Monday discussed their shared priorities and emphasised their commitment to a rules-based international order. Here is what we know about their first phone conversation since Biden assumed office:

• The phone conversation between the two leaders was part of the formal contacts between the new US administration and India’s top leadership that began last month.

• “Spoke to @POTUS @JoeBiden and conveyed my best wishes for his success. We discussed regional issues and our shared priorities. We also agreed to further our co-operation against climate change,” Modi said in a tweet.

• “President @JoeBiden and I are committed to a rules-based international order. We look forward to consolidating our strategic partnership to further peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond,” he added.

• Modi earlier congratulated Biden on his election on November 8.

• They also spoke on phone on November 17, when they exchanged views on working together on “shared priorities and global challenges”.