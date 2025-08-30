PM Modi speaks with Zelensky, reaffirms India's support for peaceful settlement of Ukraine conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, reaffirming India's position for the peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict. PM Modi and Ukrainian President Zelensky (AFP)

During the telephone conversation, PM Modi thanked Zelensky for sharing “his perspective on the recent developments related to Ukraine”, an official statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

PM Modi also highlighted India's support for efforts aimed at earliest restoration of peace, reiterating India's commitment to extend all possible support in this regard.

“The leaders also reviewed progress in the India-Ukraine bilateral partnership and discussed ways to further enhance cooperation in all areas of mutual interest,” the PMO statement said.

The conversation between the two leaders comes days after Zelensky said that Kyiv was counting on India's contribution to end the war with Russia.

In his reply to PM Modi's greetings on on Ukraine's Independence Day, Zelensky posted on X, “Thank you, Prime Minister @narendramodi, for the warm greetings on Ukraine's Independence Day. We appreciate India's dedication to peace and dialogue.”

The Ukrainian President also shared a letter from PM Modi along with the post. “Every decision that strengthens diplomacy leads to better security not only in Europe, but also in the Indo-Pacific and beyond,” Zelensky said.

In his letter to Zelensky, Modi had thanked Zelensky for his message and “kind wishes” on India's Independence Day, while also extending greetings to Kyiv.

“I warmly recall my visit to Kyiv in August last year, and note the progress in the India-Ukraine bilateral relations since then,” Modi said, adding that he looks forward to working with Zelensky to strengthen both countries' “mutually beneficial cooperation”.

Highlighting that India had always stood on the side of peace, he said that the country would extend “all possible support” for seeking an early and peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict through “dialogue and diplomacy.”