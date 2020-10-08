PM Modi starts 20th year as the head of a govt

india

Updated: Oct 08, 2020 05:39 IST

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his leadership as he started his 20th year as head of government, 13 years as chief minister of Gujarat and six years as Prime Minister of the country.

“The Cabinet congratulated the Prime Minister for entering the 20th year as a government head, uninterrupted, and by democratic means. He gave the corruption-free government to the nation, fulfilled long-awaited pending schemes. He made foundational reforms for development,” Information and broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar said.

BJP, also heaped praises on PM Modi for achieving the feat.

Party president J P Nadda on Twitter said, “October 7, 2001, when Modi was sworn in as Gujarat chief minister for the first time, is a “milestone” in India’s political history. Modi has since been notching up bigger victories and his popularity has only gone up.” The party also projected graphic images showing Modi’s record in elected office as compared to legendary figures like Franklin Roosevelt, Margaret Thatcher and Francois Mitterand. “Be it as a chief minister for Gujarat or as the Prime Minister of the world’s largest democracy, Narendra Modi has always been a crusader for people’s welfare,” the party said on social media.

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri also lauded Modi for “20 years in service of humanity & Maa Bharati with dedication, vision & selflessness”.

“Heartiest congratulations to PM @narendramodi Ji for becoming the only democratically elected world leader to serve the people continuously for 20 years since 2001,” Puri said.

“PM Sri @narendramodi Ji has completed 6941 successful days in total as CM of Gujarat & PM of India. One of the unblemished tenures ever seen. Kept public welfare as a priority and never worried about himself,” its spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi tweeted.