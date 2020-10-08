e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / PM Modi starts 20th year as the head of a govt

PM Modi starts 20th year as the head of a govt

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his leadership as he started his 20th year as head of government, 13 years as chief minister of Gujarat and six years as Prime Minister of the country.

india Updated: Oct 08, 2020 05:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PM Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi(File photo )
         

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his leadership as he started his 20th year as head of government, 13 years as chief minister of Gujarat and six years as Prime Minister of the country.

“The Cabinet congratulated the Prime Minister for entering the 20th year as a government head, uninterrupted, and by democratic means. He gave the corruption-free government to the nation, fulfilled long-awaited pending schemes. He made foundational reforms for development,” Information and broadcasting minister Prakash Javadekar said.

BJP, also heaped praises on PM Modi for achieving the feat.

Party president J P Nadda on Twitter said, “October 7, 2001, when Modi was sworn in as Gujarat chief minister for the first time, is a “milestone” in India’s political history. Modi has since been notching up bigger victories and his popularity has only gone up.” The party also projected graphic images showing Modi’s record in elected office as compared to legendary figures like Franklin Roosevelt, Margaret Thatcher and Francois Mitterand. “Be it as a chief minister for Gujarat or as the Prime Minister of the world’s largest democracy, Narendra Modi has always been a crusader for people’s welfare,” the party said on social media.

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri also lauded Modi for “20 years in service of humanity & Maa Bharati with dedication, vision & selflessness”.

“Heartiest congratulations to PM @narendramodi Ji for becoming the only democratically elected world leader to serve the people continuously for 20 years since 2001,” Puri said.

“PM Sri @narendramodi Ji has completed 6941 successful days in total as CM of Gujarat & PM of India. One of the unblemished tenures ever seen. Kept public welfare as a priority and never worried about himself,” its spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi tweeted.

tags
top news
India’s first Covid-19 wave finally recedes
India’s first Covid-19 wave finally recedes
PM Modi to hand over copies of 132k property titles
PM Modi to hand over copies of 132k property titles
US Election 2020: V-P debate between Mike Pence, Kamala Harris to begin shortly
US Election 2020: V-P debate between Mike Pence, Kamala Harris to begin shortly
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Delhi riots: Cops blow cover of own secret witnesses
Delhi riots: Cops blow cover of own secret witnesses
Muzaffarpur accused in JD(U) full list, ex-top cop misses out
Muzaffarpur accused in JD(U) full list, ex-top cop misses out
PM Modi to launch Covid-19 awareness campaign today
PM Modi to launch Covid-19 awareness campaign today
IPL: Delhi Capitals players emotional after Amit Mishra’s farewell speech 
IPL: Delhi Capitals players emotional after Amit Mishra’s farewell speech 
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesCovid 19 IndiaHathras gang-rape caseBihar Assembly Election 2020Bigg Boss 14Nobel Prize for PhysicsRhea ChakrabortyKKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In