Ahead of Modi-Putin call, Govt says India has stake in Russia-Ukraine situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the topmost priority of the government is the safety and the security of Indian nationals, including the students, foreign secretary Harsh V Shringla said on Thursday in an emergency briefing amid the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Clarifying India's stand on the tension, Shringla said India believes that diplomatic dialogue is the only way it believes.

Shringla also mentioned PM Modi's scheduled call with Russian President Vladimir Putin and clarified that the call is not because of the Ukraine envoy's request but because India has a stake in the situation owing to its relations with both Russia and Ukraine

Listing out the measures that the ministry has already taken to reach out to the Indians in Ukraine, the ministry spokesperson said ministry officials have already set out for land evacuation of students where they put up camps to facilitate evacuation.

The situation on the ground is difficult and rapidly evolving, the spokesperson said, assuring that the government will take all possible steps to bring back all Indians in Ukraine. The government has also approached the universities to continue online classes as many Indian students were reluctant to come back to India as they did not want to miss classes, the ministry said.

“The conversation between PM Modi and Putin would be around the crisis. We can't predict what exactly will be the conversation but the Russian President will put forward his view on the issue,” the minister said.

The ministry pre-empted the crisis and started registration of Indian nationals in Ukraine a month ago, the ministry said. According to data, around 22,000 Indian nationals were in Ukraine and around 4,000 have already left the country.

"India believes diplomatic dialogue is the only way forward. If India is of any help to mediate such a dialogue, India will do," the ministry said.

Talking about sanctions on Russia, the ministry said the issue needs to be studied in detail. "Any sanction will impact our existing relationship but it needs to be studied," the ministry spokesperson said.

