PM Modi takes ride in Mumbai metro, interacts with youngsters | Video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated two new Mumbai metro Lines, Line 2A and 7, in the western state and took a ride between Gundavali and Mogra stations. In a video shared by the news agency ANI, PM Modi can be seen waving to a sea of people, gathered on the other side of the station, before boarding the train. He also interacted with a group of youngsters, women, and metro rail workers during the ride.

The 18.6-km metro line 2A (yellow line) connects Dahisar East and DN Nagar in Andheri West. The phase II has been extended by 9 km covering 8 stations from Andheri West to Valani. Metro line 7 links Andheri East to Dahisar East which is around 16.5 Km long. Its second phase will have four stations from Goregaon East to Gundavali which will stretch upto 5.2 km. The two metro lines will have a new interchange station at Gundavali in Andheri East and Andheri West, as per the MMRDA officials

These metro lines pass from two important roads in Mumbai, i.e Link Road and Western Express Highway. They are expected to carry three-four lakh passengers on a daily basis, reduce traffic, crowding and decrease the travel time by at least 30-50 per cent. It aims to serve at least 10 lakh daily commuters by 2031.

Apart from several development projects, PM Modi also launched MUMBAI 1 Mobile App and National Common Mobility Card (Mumbai 1). The app will facilitate ease of travel, can be shown at the entry gates of metro stations and supports digital payment to buy tickets through UPI.

