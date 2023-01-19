Home / India News / 'Yes, development slowed down when...': PM Modi's dig at MVA in Mumbai; praise for Shinde-Fadnavis duo

'Yes, development slowed down when...': PM Modi's dig at MVA in Mumbai; praise for Shinde-Fadnavis duo

india news
Published on Jan 19, 2023 06:50 PM IST

PM Modi said the double engine growth in Maharashtra was stalled for some time in between without naming Shiv Sena or the Congress. Making a pitch ahead of BMC election, PM Modi said Mumbai has no dearth of budget but it has to be utilised properly.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a slew of development projects in Mumbai on Thursday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a slew of development projects in Mumbai on Thursday.
ByPoulomi Ghosh

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched several development projects and transfer benefits under PM-SVANidhi in Mumbai, he took a veiled dig at the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi government as he said the development work of the double-engine government got stalled in between.

"This is the first time after the Independence that India is dreaming big. Otherwise, India spent a lot of time discussing poverty and seeking help from others. Now is the time when the world too has confidence in India's big dreams," PM Modi said. adding that Eknath Shinde told him about his experience at Davos. "Everywhere this is the emotion for India now," PM Modi added.

In the coming 25 years, many cities in Maharashtra will add speed to India's development, PM Modi said. "That's why Mumbai needs to be prepared for the future. Till 2014. Mumbai Metro was 10-11km. But the moment you brought the double-engine government, the speed increased," PM Modi said. "Work is going on a mission mode to expand the network of the Indian Railways. Mumbai locals will also benefit from it. The double-engine government wants to ensure that every people get the amenities that were beyond their reach a few years ago. That is why we are developing railway stations like airports," PM Modi added.

As PM Modi launched the Mumbai Metro line, he said this will help in the development of the suburban areas surrounding Mumbai. Referring to the Dharavi redevelopment, PM Modi also made a strong pitch for upcoming civic election as he said progress can't happen in Mumbai unless the local administration is willing to make that progress. "There is no dearth of money for Mumbai, but that money should be utilised without corruption," PM Modi said.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
narendra modi mumbai
narendra modi mumbai
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 19, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out