PM Modi thanks Arunachal student for pointing shortcoming in his book ‘Exam Warriors’

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 04:24 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday thanked a student from Arunachal Pradesh for pointing out shortcoming in his book Exam Warriors, a handy guide for students.

In his address, the PM mentioned about Aleena Tayeng, a student from Roing in Arunachal Pradesh who had read the book and asked Modi to include mantras for parents and teachers in the new edition of the book.

In her letter to Modi, Tayeng mentioned she had read the book “more than twice” and found it very good.

While it contained many suggestions for students on how to overcome exam-related stress, she felt it should contain some ideas for parents and teachers and requested Modi to include them if he was thinking of bringing out a new edition.

“Thank you for reading Exam Warriors more than twice and special thanks for pointing shortcomings in the book. As you have told me, I shall positively try to write something for parents as well as teachers, as and when I get time to pen a new edition,” Modi said in his address.

The PM urged students, parents and teachers to help him in the endeavour by writing about their experiences and suggestions on aspects of stress-free exams.

“I shall duly go through them, study them. I will give it due thought and whatever comes across as apt, I shall try and incorporate that in my own words,” Modi said.

The PM’s acknowledgement of her letter and mention in his Mann Ki Baat has come as a happy surprise for Tayeng who thanked Modi.

“I am very happy and elated. As a student, exams have been the most stressful thing for me. In that book (Exam Warriors) I found a lot of mantras to help me deal with exam stress, but I found one shortcoming as the book didn’t have lot of content for parents and teachers,” Tayeng said in an interview with All India Radio.

“I downloaded the Narendra Modi app and wrote a review of the book and it was not only acknowledged by him and also promised me that he would consider adding more content for parents and teachers in the next edition of the book. I gave the suggestion as I felt parents and teachers have a lot of role to play in helping students deal with exam stress,” she added.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 04:24 IST