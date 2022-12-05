PM Modi thanks global counterparts for supporting India's G-20 presidency

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday thanked his global counterparts for extending their support to India as the country assumed the G-20 Presidency on December 1. PM Modi responded to US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's congratulatory messages on Twitter.

“Thank you @POTUS. Your valued support will be a source of strength for India's G-20 Presidency. It is important we all work together to build a better planet,” Modi responded to Biden.

Earlier, Biden said in his tweet that the US supported the US is supporting India and PM Modi during the G-20 presidency. He also said, "India-US, together will advance sustainable and inclusive growth while tackling shared challenges like the climate, energy, and food crises.”

Responding to the French President, PM Modi wrote: “Thank you, my dear friend @EmmanuelMacron! I look forward to consulting you closely during India's G20 Presidency, as we work to focus the world's attention on the issues that affect humanity as a whole”.

In response to Japan's Kishida's congratulatory message, PM Modi wrote: “Your solidarity is vital. Japan has contributed a lot to global well-being and I am confident the world will continue to learn from Japan's successes on various fronts. @kishida230.”

On December 1, India took the helm of the G-20 in what has been called as a huge opportunity for the country. In an article that appeared in several newspapers and was posted on his website as well, PM Modi wrote that “India's G20 priorities will be shaped in consultation with not just our G20 partners, but also our fellow-travellers in the global South, whose voice often goes unheard.”

India's theme is - Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam: One Earth, One Family, One Future.

Apart from India, the G20 comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States, as well as the European Union.