PM Modi to address civil servants on 17th civil services day 2025 on Monday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Nation's Civil Servants on the 17th Civil Services Day on Monday. Prime Minister Modi will release e-books on Holistic Development and on Innovations.(PTI)

On this occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will confer the Prime Minister's Awards for Excellence in Public Administration for effective implementation of identified priority programmes and innovation to districts and central and state governments.

Prime Minister Modi will release e-books on Holistic Development and on Innovations comprising of the successes stories on the implementation of the identified priority programmes and Innovations.

A film on the Award-winning initiatives will also be screened before the presentation of Awards. This will mark the 7th occasion when Prime Minister Modi will be addressing the National Civil Services Day ceremonies.

Civil Services Day is an occasion for the Civil Servants across India to rededicate themselves to the cause of citizens and renew their commitment to public service and excellence in their work. This date was chosen to commemorate the day when Sardar Vallabhai Patel addressed the probationers of Administrative Service Officers in 1947 at Metcalfe House Delhi.

To mark the Civil Services Day, the Government is organising a day-long Civil Services Day conference at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

The Scheme for Prime Minister's Awards for Excellence in Public Administration has been instituted to recognize the extraordinary and innovative work done by Districts and Organizations of the Central and State Governments for the welfare of common citizen.

The Awards ceremony will be followed by a plenary session on "Civil Services Reforms- Challenges and Opportunities", chaired by Dr.T.V. Somanathan, Cabinet Secretary. Four Breakaway Sessions on Strengthening Urban Transportation, Promoting Swasth Bharat through Ayushman Bharat PM - Jan Arogya Yojana and Ayushman Arogya Mandir, Promoting Nutrition for Women and Children through Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0, Aspirational Blocks Programme will be conducted to mark the occasion.

Manohar Lal, Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs and Minister of Power, will chair the Session on Strengthening Urban Transportation, Jagat Prakash Nadda Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers will chair the session on Promoting Swasth Bharat through Ayushman Bharat PM Jan Arogya Yojana and Ayushman Arogya Mandir, while Annpurna Devi, Union Minister of Women and Child Development will chair the session on Promoting Nutrition for Women and Children through Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0. Shri B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, CEO, NITI Aayog, will chair the session on Aspirational Blocks Programme.

Senior Officials of Government of India including Secretaries, Additional Secretaries, Joint Secretaries, Deputy Secretaries, Assistant Secretaries and Senior Officials of State Governments including Chief Secretaries, Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and Heads of Central Training Institutions, Resident commissioners, Officials of Central Services and District Collectors will participate in the day-long event.