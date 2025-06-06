PM Modi to address mega rally in Siwan on June 20, third Bihar visit since April

Weeks after his two-day trip to Bihar, where assembly elections are due later this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Siwan district on June 20 to address a rally, state BJP chief Dilip Kumar Jaiswal said on Friday. PM Modi was on a two-day visit to Patna and Bikramganj in Rohtas district on May 29 and 30.(HT Photo)

The proposed trip will be the prime minister's third visit to Bihar since April 24, when he had toured Madhubani after the Pahalgam terror attack.

Modi was on a two-day visit to Patna and Bikramganj in Rohtas district on May 29 and 30, after Operation Sindoor, a retaliatory strike by India on Pakistan-based terror camps.

Accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and state Health Minister Mangal Pandey, the BJP leader visited Siwan during the day to oversee the preparation for the PM's rally.

"PM Modi will make big announcements for Bihar and its people at the Siwan rally. His vision and hard work have made a new India, and he is a popular world leader. When Modi ji visits Bihar, the state gets gifts in the form of development and infrastructure projects and welfare schemes," Jaiswal told reporters.

Bihar has been "constantly progressing under the leadership of PM Modi," he claimed, adding that the proposed Siwan rally will be a historic public meeting of the prime minister.