PM Modi to address nation on 'Mann Ki Baat' amid Covid-19 surge in India today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 76th episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11am on Sunday. The address comes in the wake of the second wave of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic that has gripped the nation, with infections rising by record numbers everyday.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

On Saturday, India recorded 3,46,786 fresh cases of Covid-19 in a new daily high. With 3,46,786 people testing positive out of 17,53,569 tests in the last 24 hours, India's total Covid-19 tally reached 1,66,10481. The number of deaths recorded in 24 hours, 2,624, was also India's highest ever. With this, the total toll of the country was pushed to 1,89,544.

On his previous Mann Ki Baat address, PM Modi urged everyone to take Covid-19 vaccine shots and said all citizens should commit to the aim of “dawaai bhi, kadaai bhi”.

He also reiterated his government’s call for modernisation of the agriculture sector. Farmers need to “adopt new alternatives along with traditional farming” to boost their incomes, he said.

“Novelty, modernisation is essential in all fields of life, otherwise it becomes a burden at times... It is already late. We have already lost a lot of time. Adopting new alternatives, new innovations, along with traditional farming, are equally important to create new opportunities for employment in the agriculture sector; to increase the income of farmers,” the PM said.

Also Read | Covid-19: Second national wave still rising

The PM's address will be broadcast on All India Radio (AIR) and Doordharshan. It will also be available on the AIR news website (www.newsonair.com) and the newsonair mobile application. Viewers can also tune in to the programme on YouTube channels on AIR, DD News, PMO and the Information and Broadcasting Ministry.