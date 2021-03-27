PM Modi to address nation through ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation during his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, at 11am on Sunday, on a day many people will observe Shab-e-Barat and a day before the festival of Holi. PM Modi sought ideas and suggestions from people on his social media accounts about topics for the 75th edition of Mann Ki Baat. He also encouraged people to share their ‘inspiring life journeys’ for this month’s programme. "28th March...this year's third #MannKiBaat and yet another opportunity to highlight interesting topics, and inspiring life journeys from across India. Post your views on MyGov or the NaMo App, or record your message,” PM Modi tweeted earlier this month.

On the 74th edition of the programme broadcast on February 28, the Prime Minister encouraged people to use indigenous products in order to promote the idea of self-reliance. “When people feel proud of indigenous products then Aatmanirbhar Bharat does not just remain economic programme but becomes national spirit,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also talked about issues like water conservation, the nation’s battle against coronavirus pandemic, employment generation and the upcoming examinations and had announced the Jal Shakti ministry’s ‘Catch the Rain’ campaign aimed at rainwater harvesting, which was launched on World Water Day.

In his address in January, PM Modi appealed to the countrymen to write about freedom fighters and stories of their struggle to mark the country's 75th Independence Day next year. He also hailed the Indian cricket team for their Test series win against Australia, saying that the team's hard work and teamwork were inspiring.

Prime Minister’s Mann ki Baat radio programme is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month.

