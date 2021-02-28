Mann Ki Baat updates: PM Modi regrets not learning Tamil language, talks about Tamil literature

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed 74th edition of his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, at 11am today. During the address, he called stressed the importance of conserving water ahead of summers. The Prime Minister said people have to understand the collective responsibility towards water conservation.

He also lauded the contribution of science in making India a self-reliant nation and called for the people of the country to take forward 'lab to land' mantra.

Further, wishing students ahead of their examinations, PM Modi said, 'Be a warrior, not worrier.' He also invited parents, teachers for their suggestion for "Pariksha pe Charcha."

It was broadcast live on state-run All India Radio at 11am. The programme was also streamed live on the YouTube channels of AIR, PMO and the official channel of Information and Broadcasting Ministry.



