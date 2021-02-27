PM Modi to address the nation on Mann Ki Baat tomorrow at 11am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation during the 74th edition of his monthly radio programme, Mann Ki Baat, at 11am on Sunday. PM Modi had sought ideas and suggestions from people on his social media accounts earlier this month about topics for Mann Ki Baat where he addresses the country over a range of issues.
Earlier this month, the Prime Minister had invited people of the country to share their inspiring stories in the field of art, culture and tourism.
"Through inspiring examples, January's #MannKiBaat highlighted diverse topics ranging from art, culture, tourism and agri innovation. Would love to hear more such motivating anecdotes for the programme in February, which will take place on the 28th," PM Modi tweeted and shared a link for the people inviting ideas for the next 'Mann Ki Baat'.
The programme which is held on the last Sunday of every month will take place on February 28 this month.
Prime Minister Modi also shared a toll-free number for people to record their message in either Hindi or English.
"PM Narendra Modi looks forward to sharing his thoughts on themes and issues that matter to you. The Prime Minister invites you to share your ideas on topics he should address on the 74th Episode of Mann Ki Baat," the Government of India said in a statement.
In his previous address, PM Modi had lauded differently-abled man for his contribution towards cleanliness and Rourkela-based girl for her cloth-based scroll paintings 'Pattachitra'.
In the 73rd edition of 'Mann ki Baat', PM Modi had hailed the Indian cricket team for their Test series win against Australia, saying that the team's hard work and teamwork were inspiring.
He had also appealed the people to write about freedom fighters and stories of their struggle to mark the country's 75th Independence Day this year.
The Prime Minister said that such writings will be the ideal tribute to the freedom fighters to mark India's 75th Independence Day.
