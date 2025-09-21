Search
Sun, Sept 21, 2025
New Delhi oC

PM Modi to address the nation at 5 pm today: Sources

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Sept 21, 2025 11:58 am IST

The address comes ahead of the GST rate cuts announced by the government, which will come into effect from September 22.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 5 pm on Sunday, sources said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

While the purpose of the address is not clear yet, it comes a day before the GST rate cut, announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman earlier, comes into effect.

The new GST rates, which will result in the prices of a lot of consumer products reducing, will kick in from Monday, September 22.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister took to social media platfrom X to extend his greetings for Mahalaya. “Wishing you all Shubho Mahalaya! As the sacred days of Durga Puja draw near, may our lives be filled with light and purpose. May the divine blessings of Maa Durga bring unwavering strength, lasting joy and wonderful health,” PM Modi said in the post.

Modi will visit Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura on Monday. He will lay the foundation stone of development projects worth over 5,100 crore at Itanagar, and will address a public function, a press released from the PMO stated. This includes two major hydropower projects and a state-of-the-art Convention Centre at Tawang.

In Tripura, PM Modi will inaugurate the development work of 'Mata Tripura Sundari Temple Complex' at Matabari. 

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and India Reaction Trump's H-1B Visa on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and India Reaction Trump's H-1B Visa on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / PM Modi to address the nation at 5 pm today: Sources
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On