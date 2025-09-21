PM Modi to address the nation at 5 pm today: Sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 5 pm on Sunday, sources said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi

While the purpose of the address is not clear yet, it comes a day before the GST rate cut, announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman earlier, comes into effect.

The new GST rates, which will result in the prices of a lot of consumer products reducing, will kick in from Monday, September 22.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister took to social media platfrom X to extend his greetings for Mahalaya. “Wishing you all Shubho Mahalaya! As the sacred days of Durga Puja draw near, may our lives be filled with light and purpose. May the divine blessings of Maa Durga bring unwavering strength, lasting joy and wonderful health,” PM Modi said in the post.

Modi will visit Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura on Monday. He will lay the foundation stone of development projects worth over ₹5,100 crore at Itanagar, and will address a public function, a press released from the PMO stated. This includes two major hydropower projects and a state-of-the-art Convention Centre at Tawang.

In Tripura, PM Modi will inaugurate the development work of 'Mata Tripura Sundari Temple Complex' at Matabari.