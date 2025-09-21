When and where to watch PM Modi's address to nation today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Sunday on the GST reforms which come into effect from Monday, September 22. “PM @narendramodi will be addressing the nation at 5 PM this evening,” the Prime Minister's Office said in a post on X.(@NarendraModi)

PM Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation this evening, the Prime Minister's Office said in a post on X. While the Prime Minister’s Office gave no indication of the subject of his address, the YouTube link for the livestream mentions #NextGenGST, suggesting that the speech would be on the GST rate cuts that kick in on September 22 – coinciding with the first day of Navratri.

The Centre had, earlier this week, made GST reforms official by issuing a notification on new GST rates, effective September 22, 2025.

When and where to watch?

PM Modi will address the nation at 5 pm on Sunday, September 21. The address will be livestreamed on the Prime Minister's YouTube channel.

You can watch PM Modi's address to the nation here.

The government had on September 4 announced rate cuts on the Goods and Services Tax (GST) levied on hundreds of items – from automobiles to daily consumer products. This was India's biggest indirect tax reform since the GST came into effect in July, 2017.

Under the reforms, rationalisation and a structure overhaul was undertaken, while compensation cess was scrapped altogether. The structure of the tax was simplified to a two-tier structure – 5% and 18%. The tax earlier also included 12% and 28% slabs, which were removed.

In addition to this, a new tax slab of 40% was introduced for ‘sin’ goods, including tobacco products.

The Prime Minister's most recent address to the nation had come after India and Pakistan had agreed to a ceasefire understanding, after Operation Sindoor. PM Modi has also, in the past, made addresses to announce major decisions, including demonetisation in 2016 and after India's successful testing of its Anti-Satellite Missile in 2019.

After the announcement of the GST reforms by the GST council headed by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, PM Modi hailed these as a “double dose” for India's economy.

PM Modi said that the poor, neo middle class, middle class women, students, farmers and youth would particularly benefit from the decision, adding that it would also lead to “ease of doing business”.